Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

