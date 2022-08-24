Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.63. 2,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.54 and a 200 day moving average of $507.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

