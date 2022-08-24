Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 4,191 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 266,161 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 765,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,765,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 74,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

