Lee Financial Co Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 11.3% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lee Financial Co owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $62,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.18. 43,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,153. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.88.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.