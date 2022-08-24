Lee Financial Co Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. 12,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

