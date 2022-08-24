Lee Financial Co Purchases 5,195 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $102,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ENLC remained flat at $10.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 81,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

