Lee Financial Co Has $5.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,963 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55.

