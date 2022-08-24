Lee Financial Co Has $188,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 113,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,489. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

