Lee Financial Co Has $1.92 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. 40,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.