Lee Financial Co Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 401,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.