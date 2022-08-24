Lee Financial Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2,390.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,846. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.