Lee Financial Co Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.