Lee Financial Co Buys 110 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRBN stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average of $150.52. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $132.61 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

