Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,715. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90.

