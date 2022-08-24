Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 975 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 261,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,378,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.