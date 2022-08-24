Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Trading Up 4.8%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 1,759,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,725,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Stock Up 8.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

