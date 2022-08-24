Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 104,707 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 11,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,088. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

