Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 401.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

