Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,889 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CUK traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.