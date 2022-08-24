Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,396 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 918,986 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 513,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,115 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour Company Profile

UA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 57,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,683. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.