Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.40% of World Acceptance worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in World Acceptance by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 127.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in World Acceptance by 4.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Performance

World Acceptance stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.80. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,566. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $777.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.48. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.