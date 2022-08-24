Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

