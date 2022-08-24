Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 27,000 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.