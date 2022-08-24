Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 36,564 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 258.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded up $6.45 on Wednesday, reaching $144.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,206. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

