Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 502,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,920,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,763,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,362,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,599,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,196,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

