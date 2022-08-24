Kylin (KYL) One Day Volume Tops $353,019.00

Kylin (KYL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $353,019.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

