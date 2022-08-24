Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -404.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.