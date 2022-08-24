Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -404.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

