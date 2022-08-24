Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,177,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $277.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

