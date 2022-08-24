Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 260,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

AEP stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

