Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,710,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.