Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after buying an additional 196,156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,407 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

