Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

