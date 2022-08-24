Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $307.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

