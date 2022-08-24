Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after acquiring an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.83.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

