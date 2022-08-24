Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

