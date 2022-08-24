Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.36 and its 200 day moving average is $256.61. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,333,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

