Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.