Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $161.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.