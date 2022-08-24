Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 432 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOV opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

