Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.56. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 6,211 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 64.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

