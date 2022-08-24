Knightscope (KSCP) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Knightscope to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knightscope and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A Knightscope Competitors 63 410 935 33 2.65

Profitability

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Knightscope’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knightscope has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Knightscope and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59% Knightscope Competitors -75.11% 9.20% -8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knightscope and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $3.41 million -$43.84 million -1.32 Knightscope Competitors $346.24 million $5.71 million -10.35

Knightscope’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Knightscope is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Knightscope competitors beat Knightscope on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

