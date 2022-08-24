KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $362.45 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,699. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

