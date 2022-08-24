King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 48,985 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,985 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.32% of Kimberly-Clark worth $131,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $133.58. 30,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,337. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

