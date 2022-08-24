King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,607 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $61,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 660,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,741,000 after buying an additional 630,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.