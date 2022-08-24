King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 37,837 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $87,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

