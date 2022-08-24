King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,151 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $168,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.38. 229,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,808,475. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

