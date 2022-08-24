King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,221 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.18% of Newmont worth $114,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,426,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.