King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.64% of Trimble worth $296,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

TRMB traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.77. 7,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

