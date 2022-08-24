Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.78. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.46. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

