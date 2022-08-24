KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,040,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,956,000 after purchasing an additional 217,794 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 84,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.